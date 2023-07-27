Open Menu

UN Chief Slams Coup Attempt In Niger

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 12:20 AM

UN chief slams coup attempt in Niger

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned an attempted power grab in the West African nation of Niger, following reports that the democratically elected president is being held by some of his own guards inside his official residence.

According to news reports, the officers seized President Mohamed Bazoum and blockaded his residence in the capital Niamey on Wednesday, leading the African Union Commission Chairman, Moussa Faki, to describe their actions as "tantamount to an attempted coup d'etat" – although there have been no reports so far of gunfire.

The would-be plotters have reportedly not gained support from other elements of the military or security forces, but talks to secure the president's release have been unsuccessful so far.

Faki condemned the military for "acting in total betrayal of their republican duty", urging the "felon soldiers" to return to their barracks.

The main regional bloc ECOWAS also condemned the "attempted coup" calling on the officers holding the president to release him immediately.

In a short statement released by his Spokesperson, Guterres said he was following the evolving situation in Niger closely.

"He condemns in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace and stability in Niger.

"The Secretary-General calls on all actors involved to exercise restraint and to ensure the protection of constitutional order", the statement added.

The UN said it would always stand by the Government and the people of Niger.

The neighbouring countries of Mali and Burkina Faso, have both experienced military coups in the past few years, in the wake of growing Islamist insurgencies which have destabilized the entire region.

There are two militant groups allied to both al-Qaeda and ISIL operating within Niger itself, one which crossed the border with Mali eight years ago, and the other from a base in northeast Nigeria.

There have been four coups since Niger gained independence from France in 1960, the last occurring in 2010.

Related Topics

United Nations France Mali Niamey Independence Burkina Faso Niger Nigeria Border All From Government Ismail Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

11 minutes ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

2 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

2 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

2 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

2 hours ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

2 hours ago
Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

2 hours ago
 CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

2 hours ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

2 hours ago
 New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

2 hours ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

2 hours ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous