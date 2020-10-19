UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Slams Deadly Attack On Police HQ In Western Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 08:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned an "indiscriminate" attack on Sunday against a provincial police headquarters in Afghanistan's province of Ghor, saying those responsible for such crimes must be held accountable.

According to preliminary reports, the attack claimed the lives of at least 13 persons and injured dozens of civilians, including women and children.

"The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," a statement issued by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"The United Nations remains committed to support the people and Government of Afghanistan," it added.

So far no one has claimed responsibility for the attack in Ghor, which comes amid an uptick in violence across in Afghanistan as the Taliban and Afghan government officials hold talks in Qatar aimed at ending the long-running war in Afghanistan.

