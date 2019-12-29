UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Slams 'horrendous' Somalia Car Bomb Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

UN chief slams 'horrendous' Somalia car bomb attack

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack in Somalia on Saturday, stressing that the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

At least 79 people died and scores more were wounded when a car bomb exploded at a busy checkpoint in the capital, Mogadishu. Many of the victims were students.

The UN chief described the attack as "this horrendous crime", according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres has also extended his deepest sympathies to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the blast.

"The Secretary-General reiterates the full commitment of the United Nations to support the people and Government of Somalia in their pursuit of peace and development," the statement said.

The top humanitarian official in Somalia also joined the Secretary-General in condemning the attack.

Adam Abdelmoula, who is a Deputy Special Representative at the UN Assistance Mission in the country, UNSOM, took to Twitter to underline the Organization's solidarity with the Somali people and Government.

