UN chief slams suicide attack in Bolan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Monday's suicide attack on a Balochistan Constabulary van in the Dhadar tehsil of the Kacchi district in Bolan, according to his spokesman.

"He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to those injured," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Nine people, eight of them policemen, were martyred in the attack. Thirteen people were injured.