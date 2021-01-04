UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Slams Terrorist Attack In Balochistan's Mach Coal Field Area, Killing 11 Miners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:30 PM

UN chief slams terrorist attack in Balochistan's Mach coal field area, killing 11 miners

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) ::UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Sunday's terrorist attack and killing of at least 11 coal miners in the Balochistan, urging Pakistan to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"He extends his sincere condolences to the families of the miners and the people and government of Pakistan," Deputy spokesman for the Secretary-General, Farhan Aziz Haq, said in a statement.

"He trusts the Pakistani authorities will do everything possible to bring the perpetrators of this terrorist act to justice," the statement added.

The attack took place before Dawn on Sunday in Balochistan's Mach coal field while the miners were sleeping.

