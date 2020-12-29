UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Slams Terrorist Attack In Harnai; Expresses Solidarity With Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 08:10 AM

UN chief slams terrorist attack in Harnai; expresses solidarity with Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Reaffirming United Nations' solidarity with Pakistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the terrorist attack on a military post in the Balochistan province during which seven soldiers were martyred.

According to media reports, the terrorists raided the Frontier Corps post located in Shahrag area of Harnai late on Saturday.

"The Secretary-General conveys his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," his Deputy Spokesman, Farhan Aziz Haq, said in a statement e-mailed to APP on Monday.

"The Secretary-General reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the Government of Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism," the statement added.

