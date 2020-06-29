UN chief slams terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly" condemned Monday's terrorist attack on the pakistan stock exchange in Karachi.

"The Secretary-General conveys his condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of Pakistan," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York.

According to media reports, four terrorists carried out a gun and grenade attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in one of Karachi's high security zones on Monday morning.

All the terrorists were killed by the police, after they opened fire and killed security guards and a police

sub-inspector.