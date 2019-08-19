UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Slams Terrorist Attack On Wedding In Kabul

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

UN chief slams terrorist attack on wedding in Kabul

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Saturday's "horrific" terrorist attack on a wedding ceremony in Kabul, claiming the lives of 63 people and injuring over 180.

"The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and the Government and people of Afghanistan," a statement issued by his Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Sunday.

"He wishes a swift recovery to those injured," it said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Marriage Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Saturday

1 hour ago

Emirati riders dominate Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid ..

1 hour ago

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways most punctual airline in Middle Eas ..

3 hours ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

5 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.