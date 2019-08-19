UN chief slams terrorist attack on wedding in Kabul

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Saturday's "horrific" terrorist attack on a wedding ceremony in Kabul, claiming the lives of 63 people and injuring over 180.

"The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and the Government and people of Afghanistan," a statement issued by his Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Sunday.

"He wishes a swift recovery to those injured," it said.