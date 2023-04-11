(@FahadShabbir)

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Visiting UN chief Antonio Guterres appealed Tuesday for "massive" international support for Somalia as it battles a desperate humanitarian crisis caused by drought and protracted armed conflict.

Guterres said at a joint press conference with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud that he was on a "visit of solidarity" to the troubled Horn of Africa nation, where five million people are facing high levels of food insecurity.

"I am also here to ring the alarm on the need of massive international support... because of the humanitarian difficulties the country is facing," he said, adding that he wanted to help build Somalia's security capacity and encourage its development.

The United Nations has launched a $2.6 billion call for humanitarian assistance, but Guterres said the appeal was only 15 percent funded.