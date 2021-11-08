UrduPoint.com

UN Chief 'strongly Condemns' Attack On Iraqi PM

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

UN chief 'strongly condemns' attack on Iraqi PM

United Nations, United States, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday "strongly" condemned the attack that targeted Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, calling for restraint and a rejection of violence.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the assassination attempt against Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi earlier today. He calls for the perpetrators of this crime to be held accountable," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres also called on Iraqis "to exercise utmost restraint and reject all violence and any attempts to destabilize Iraq."

