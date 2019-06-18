UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Tells Iran To Keep Implementing Nuclear Deal

Tue 18th June 2019

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on Iran to continue to abide by a nuclear deal reached with world powers after Tehran said it would soon surpass a uranium stockpile limit set in the 2015 accord.

Guterres "encourages Iran to continue to implement its nuclear-related commitments and calls on all participants to abide fully by their respective commitments," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The UN chief also urged "other member states to support the plan's implementation." "The secretary-general urges all parties to refrain from any steps that may lead to further escalation of tensions in the region," the spokesman added.

Iran said Monday that as of June 27, it will have more than the 300 kilos (660 Pounds) of enriched uranium that it was allowed to have under the deal originally reached with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

Last year, US President Donald Trump abandoned the deal, under which Iran pledged to reduce its nuclear capacities for several years and allow in inspectors in exchange for sanctions relief.

Washington then unilaterally reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran.

Guterres said the agreement "represents a major achievement in nuclear non-proliferation and diplomacy" and has "contributed to regional and international peace and security," the spokesman said.

