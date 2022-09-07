UrduPoint.com

UN Chief To Appeal For 'massive' World Support To Flood-hit Pakistan During His Solidarity Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 09:00 AM

UN chief to appeal for 'massive' world support to flood-hit Pakistan during his solidarity visit

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres leaves for Pakistan Wednesday night to express his "deep solidarity with the Pakistani people" hit by devastating flooding, saying he would also appeal for the international community's "massive" support to them in this hour of need.

The UN chief will be accompanied, among others, by Martin Griffiths, the world body's Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, during the two-day visit to Pakistan, which begins on Sept. 9.

The secretary-general, along with his delegation, will inspect flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces. He will leave Islamabad for New York on Sept. 11.

On August 31, Guterres urged the world to come to Pakistan's aid as he launched a $160 million appeal to help the tens of millions affected in the disaster.

"Tomorrow I will be flying to Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people and to appeal for the massive support of the international community to the Pakistanis, in this hour of need after the devastating floods that we are witnessing," the secretary-general told reporters on Tuesday afternoon at UN Headquarters in New York.

He called for not only focusing on the war between Russia and Ukraine, but also on another serious and immensely pressing matter -- climate change. With deadly flooding in Pakistan and famine in the Horn of Africa, climate change is continuing to have lethal affects across the world.

"There is a lot of attention on the war of Ukraine, but people tend to forget there is another war - the war we are waging on nature. And nature is tracking back. And climate change is supercharging, the destruction of our planet," the UN chief pointed out.

"Pakistan, Chad, and the Horn of Africa, where the drought is causing famine. All these things represent an enormous threat to all of us," he said.

"Today it is Pakistan. Tomorrow it can be anywhere else." To deal with climate change, Guterres added, that is the defining issue of our time, with a business-as-usual approach a pure suicide.

Meanwhile, the UN team in the country and its partners are continuing to provide relief materials to flood-stricken people.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Africa Islamabad World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Ukraine Russia Drought Visit Suicide New York Chad August All Million

Recent Stories

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

8 hours ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

9 hours ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

9 hours ago
 Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's tou ..

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's toughest job

9 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia ..

UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia Withdrawing, Ukraine Not Movi ..

9 hours ago
 Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Es ..

Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Escalation of Turkish Aggression ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.