UrduPoint.com

UN Chief To Attend Beijing Olympics Amid Diplomatic Boycotts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

UN chief to attend Beijing Olympics amid diplomatic boycotts

United Nations, United States, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, his spokesman said Thursday, after the United States announced a diplomatic boycott and several other Western nations followed suit.

"The secretary-general received an invitation from the International Olympic Committee to attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Games and he has accepted it," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Beijing United States Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

Republican Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Develop US ..

Republican Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Develop US Oil Production on Federal Land

2 minutes ago
 Argentina Not to Boycott Olympics in China - Forei ..

Argentina Not to Boycott Olympics in China - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 French Planes Flying Over Black Sea Were Not Headi ..

French Planes Flying Over Black Sea Were Not Heading to Russian Borders - Genera ..

10 minutes ago
 US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for people aged ..

US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for people aged 16 and 17

10 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Rules in Favor of Rosneft Against Blo ..

Moscow Court Rules in Favor of Rosneft Against Bloomberg in Defamation Case

10 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.