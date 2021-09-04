UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on Sept 13: spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations, United States, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will travel to Geneva to convene a high-level conference on aid for Afghanistan on September 13, his spokesman said Friday.

"The conference will advocate for a swift scale-up in funding so the lifesaving humanitarian operation can continue; and appeal for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

He said development gains must also be protected in the country and that the rights of women were an "essential" part of Afghanistan's future stability.