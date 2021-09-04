UrduPoint.com

UN Chief To Host Afghanistan Aid Meeting In Geneva On Sept 13: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 08:10 AM

UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on Sept 13: spokesman

United Nations, United States, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will travel to Geneva to convene a high-level conference on aid for Afghanistan on September 13, his spokesman said Friday.

"The conference will advocate for a swift scale-up in funding so the lifesaving humanitarian operation can continue; and appeal for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

He said development gains must also be protected in the country and that the rights of women were an "essential" part of Afghanistan's future stability.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Geneva September Women

Recent Stories

Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situati ..

Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Beijing

6 hours ago
 PTI govt has identified areas for investment to fa ..

PTI govt has identified areas for investment to facilitate general public: Farru ..

6 hours ago
 Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe ..

Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe Corridors From Afghanistan - ..

7 hours ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Off ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Officials - Treasury Dept.

7 hours ago
 Hashim, CS review Punjab development profile, ADP

Hashim, CS review Punjab development profile, ADP

7 hours ago
 Mali special forces commander held over 2020 polic ..

Mali special forces commander held over 2020 police violence

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.