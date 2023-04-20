UrduPoint.com

UN Chief To Host May Meeting On Afghanistan In Doha

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 11:00 AM

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The UN secretary-general is convening an international meeting on Afghanistan May 1-2 in Doha, where envoys will seek a "durable way forward" for the war-ravaged nation, his spokesman said Wednesday.

Antonio Guterres will host the closed-door gathering featuring special envoys on Afghanistan from various countries who aim to "clarify expectations" on concerns including the Taliban authorities' restrictions on women, according to spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"The purpose of this kind of small group meeting is for us to reinvigorate the international engagement around the common objectives for a durable way forward on the situation in Afghanistan," Dujarric told reporters at UN headquarters.

Guterres "continues to believe that it's an urgent priority to advance an approach based on pragmatism and principles, combined with strategic patience, and to identify parameters for creative, flexible, principled and constructive engagement."It was unclear at this stage whether or not Taliban leadership would be represented at the talks.

