UN chief urged to push for India-Pakistan peace process amid heightening tensions in disputed Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Six prominent Kashmiri leaders from both sides of the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region have called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to push India and Pakistan into initiating a peace process, also associating genuine Kashmiri leadership, in a bid to hammer out a settlement of the decades-old dispute based on justice.

"The people of Kashmir still continue to hope in the United Nations; they see it working, they see it enforcing Security Council resolutions and they see the United Nations taking leadership roles in various trouble spots of the world," they said in a memorandum submitted to the UN chief amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "illegal" annexation of occupied Kashmir "This enactment is in contravention of the United Nations resolutions adopted by the Security Council on Kashmir which is designed to change the demography of Jammu & Kashmir", the memorandum said.

It was signed by Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary, former prime minister of Azad Kashmir; Dr. Ghulam N. Mir, president of World Kashmir Awareness Forum; Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, secretary-general of World Kashmir Awareness Forum; Sardar Sawar Khan, a former advisor to the Azad Kashmir prime minister; Dr. Imtiaz Khan, professor of medicine, George Washington Medical Center and Dr. Abdul Rauf Mir, Nephrologist, Herndon, Virginia.

UN officials said that the memorandum has been received and would be studied.

Underscoring the urgency to resolve the Kashmir dispute between two nuclear armed nations, the memorandum said, "It is beyond doubt that the longer the uncertainties continue and the longer the United Nations and world powers ignore Jammu & Kashmir, the more dangerous and intractable the crisis becomes.

The crisis requires immediate diplomacy that recognizes the explosive situation on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir and takes immediate measures to avert it before it explodes." "The people of Kashmir believe that the time has come that Your Excellency use your good office to let India know that if a response to the gravity of the situation is intended, we firmly believe that the following measures are essential: -- There must be an immediate and complete cessation of military and paramilitary action by Indian forces against the people of Jammu & Kashmir; -- All bunkers, watch towers and barricades set up by the Indian military and paramilitary forces in towns and villages must be immediately dismantled; -- All those imprisoned in connection with resistance to the Indian occupation must be unconditionally released; -- The draconian laws, particularly "Armed Forces Special Powers Act" (AFSPA) must be repealed immediately; -- The right of peaceful association, assembly and demonstration must be restored to the people.

The memorandum added, "Your Excellency could bring this matter to the attention of the Security Council. Whether this could be done successfully depends on the attitudes and policies of the permanent members, but they should be left in no doubt that any failure to resolve the problem could lead to serious disorders throughout the South Asian subcontinent and possibly to yet another war between India and Pakistan, with incalculable consequences for the whole world, since both states now are nuclear powers.

"As you know that Kashmir is the only region in the world which shares its border with three nuclear countries -– India, Pakistan and China."