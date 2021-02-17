UN chief urges 'global vaccination plan' for Covid-19

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for a global plan to vaccinate against Covid-19, warning that inequities in initial efforts risked both the world's health and economy.

"The world urgently needs a global vaccination plan to bring together all those with the required power, scientific expertise and production and financial capacities," Guterres told a high-level Security Council meeting on vaccines.