UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Urges India, Pakistan To Come Together To Resolve Kashmir Dispute; Offers Good Offices

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

UN chief urges India, Pakistan to come together to resolve Kashmir dispute; offers good offices

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Thursday called on nuclear-armed India and Pakistan to "come together and seriously discuss their problems" stemming from the unresolved Kashmir dispute, saying his good offices are always available for mediation.

Replying to a question from APP correspondent at his first press conference in 2021, the UN chief warned that there was no "military solution" to the decades-old conflict.

"It is clear when seeing Pakistan and India, any military confrontation between the two would be a disaster of unmitigated proportions for both countries and for the whole world," he warned.

"I do believe that is absolutely essential to have a de-escalation of the situation, namely in the Line of Control" in the disputed Kashmir region, Guterres said, adding, "I think it's absolutely essential for the two countries to be able to come together and seriously discuss their problems.

" "And," he added, "I think it's essential that human rights are fully respected in all territories that you mentioned," referring to the question in which the correspondent highlighted the continuing rights abuses in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said he stood by his statement of Aug 8, 2019, which called for the resolution of the Kashmir disputed based on UN resolutions and the UN Charter.

"Now, things have not moved in the right direction, our good offices are always available, and we will insist within it of finding peaceful solutions for problems that have no military solution."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

3 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

41 minutes ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

44 minutes ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

44 minutes ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.