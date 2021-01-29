UN chief urges India, Pakistan to come together to resolve Kashmir dispute; offers good offices

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Thursday called on nuclear-armed India and Pakistan to "come together and seriously discuss their problems" stemming from the unresolved Kashmir dispute, saying his good offices are always available for mediation.

Replying to a question from APP correspondent at his first press conference in 2021, the UN chief warned that there was no "military solution" to the decades-old conflict.

"It is clear when seeing Pakistan and India, any military confrontation between the two would be a disaster of unmitigated proportions for both countries and for the whole world," he warned.

"I do believe that is absolutely essential to have a de-escalation of the situation, namely in the Line of Control" in the disputed Kashmir region, Guterres said, adding, "I think it's absolutely essential for the two countries to be able to come together and seriously discuss their problems.

" "And," he added, "I think it's essential that human rights are fully respected in all territories that you mentioned," referring to the question in which the correspondent highlighted the continuing rights abuses in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said he stood by his statement of Aug 8, 2019, which called for the resolution of the Kashmir disputed based on UN resolutions and the UN Charter.

"Now, things have not moved in the right direction, our good offices are always available, and we will insist within it of finding peaceful solutions for problems that have no military solution."