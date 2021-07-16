UN chief urges parties in conflict to observe truce during upcoming Tokyo Olympics

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on all parties in conflict to observe the Olympic Truce for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which begin in Tokyo later this month.

In a video message released on Thursday, the UN chief said, "In a few days, athletes from around the world will come together in Japan for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. They have had to overcome enormous obstacles to participate in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to show the same strength and solidarity in our efforts to bring peace to our world."The Olympic Truce is a traditional call to silence the guns while the games proceed. People and nations can build on this temporary respite to establish lasting ceasefires and find paths towards sustainable peace.

"Seeking peace and uniting around common goals is even more important this year, as we strive to end the pandemic and build a strong, sustainable and inclusive global recovery.

"I call on all parties to conflict to observe the Olympic Truce during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, and to build on it in the weeks and months ahead." An Olympic truce resolution was first adopted at the United Nations the year before the 1994 Winter Games in Lillehammer, Norway, based on a proposal by the International Olympic Committee.

The latest truce was adopted in December 2019 by the U.N. General Assembly.