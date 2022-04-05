UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Urges Respect For Democratic Processes In Comments On Developments In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday called for "respecting democratic processes and institutions" in his comments on the political developments in Pakistan.

Asked for comments, his Deputy Spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq said, "For now, we will simply underscore the utmost importance of respecting democratic processes and institutions and resolving differences in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan.

On Sunday, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi dissolved the national assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan and called for early elections.

