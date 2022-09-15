UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Urges Rich Nations 'not To Lose One Moment' In Helping Flood-hit Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 01:00 AM

UN chief urges rich nations 'not to lose one moment' in helping flood-hit Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan needs a "massive inflow of financial resources" to help it cope with the devastation caused by the climate-induced floods, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday, as he appealed to wealthy countries "not to lose one moment' in coming to the aid of the country.

"What is happening in Pakistan demonstrates the sheer inadequacy of the global response to the climate crisis, and the betrayal and injustice at the heart of it," he told his annual pre-General Assembly press conference in response to a question from APP correspondent.

The 193-member Assembly's high-level debate in which many world leaders, including Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, are scheduled to participate, will begin on September 20.

The UN chief, who opened his remarks with his solidarity visit to Pakistan, said the scale of destruction was "unimaginable" that he had never seen.

Guterres, who is from Portugal, noted that the flooding covers an area three times the size of his homeland.

The UN, he said, was fully mobilized to support Pakistan.

"But", the secretary-general said, "Pakistan needs a massive inflow of financial resources and my appeal to international financial institutions and to countries that have financial capacity is not to lose one moment in providing Pakistan with the financial resources that are necessary for the gigantic tasks that are front of us," he added.

In typically uncompromising language, he lambasted the global response to the climate crisis as inadequate, unjust and, at its heart, a betrayal.

"Whether it's Pakistan, the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, small islands or Least Developed Countries, the world's most vulnerable – who did nothing to cause this crisis – are paying a horrific price for decades of intransigence by big emitters," he added.

Targeting the leaders of the world's wealthiest nations, the UN chief reminded them that they are responsible for the vast majority of carbon emissions and, even though they are also heavily impacted by record droughts, fires and floods, climate action in response, appears to be on life-support.

He wondered aloud if the reaction would be different if one third of G20 countries, rather than Pakistan, were currently underwater.

All countries need to cut emissions every year - with the G20, as the leading emitters, leading the way, Guterres said - until the global temperature rise is limited to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

Returning to the example of Pakistan, Guterres insisted that the country, and other climate hotspots, need flood-resilient infrastructure now, arguing that at least half of all climate finance, must go to adaptation and climate resilience.

That funding, he said, must come from the leading economies.

"Lower the temperature — now", he said. "Don't flood the world today; don't drown it tomorrow."

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Africa Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World United Nations Flood Visit Price Portugal September All From

Recent Stories

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate ..

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate, Cease Fire at Border - Polis ..

39 minutes ago
 US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev ..

US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev Gets Long Range Missiles - An ..

39 minutes ago
 Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coa ..

Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coast

40 minutes ago
 Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in ..

Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in different areas

40 minutes ago
 President sees unity, shunning of political differ ..

President sees unity, shunning of political differences, keys to overcome econom ..

40 minutes ago
 Swedish Prime Minister Concedes Election Defeat, E ..

Swedish Prime Minister Concedes Election Defeat, Expected to Resign on Thursday

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.