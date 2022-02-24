UN chief urges Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged Russia to end aggressions in Ukraine after Moscow announced a military operation against its neighbor.

"President Putin, in the name of humanity bring your troops back to Russia," the secretary-general said after an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the crisis.

"In the name of humanity do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century," he said, adding the conflict "must stop now."