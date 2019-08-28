UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Urges Steps To Defuse India-Pakistan Tensions Over Kashmir

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

UN chief urges steps to defuse India-Pakistan tensions over Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is monitoring the worsening situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, especially the reports about tightening restrictions and mass arrests, as he called for steps to defuse tensions between India and Pakistan, his spokesman said Tuesday.

"We obviously continue to follow the situation very closely in Jammu and Kashmir, (and) also reports of restrictions and detentions in the Indian-administered side of the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question about Monday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Biarritz, France.

"The Secretary-General reiterates what he has been saying both publicly and privately to India and Pakistan to their leaders to exercise restraint and to take whatever steps they can to defuse tensions," he added.

Kashmir has been under curfews and lockdown since Aug 5, when Modi moved to annex the disputed state, sparking off a grave crisis.

Pakistan denounced the "illegal" Indian move, saying it violates international law, and urging the UN and to intervene.

Residents of occupied Kashmir are facing acute shortage of life-saving medicines, essential commodities including baby food as they remain besieged in what has become the world's biggest prison. All internet, communications services and tv channels are closed in the region.

The Kashmir dispute remains on the agenda of the UN Security Council, which has passed 11 resolutions that, among other elements, uphold the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination.

The UN has long maintained an institutional presence in the disputed state, with the areas under separate administration, divided by the Line of Control. The UN Military Observer Group in Indian and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) observes and reports on any ceasefire violations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shortage Prime Minister Internet World United Nations Line Of Control Narendra Modi France Trump Biarritz Jammu TV All

Recent Stories

Putin Against 'Contact for Sake of Contact' at Nex ..

27 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal reviews matters regarding clubbing all ..

27 minutes ago

Kosovo Opposition Party Nominates First Woman for ..

27 minutes ago

Dead body of an aged man found in Hyderabad

27 minutes ago

Boy held for entering Bahauddin Zakariya Universit ..

27 minutes ago

Minister reviews activities of anti-dengue campaig ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.