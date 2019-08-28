UN chief urges steps to defuse India-Pakistan tensions over Kashmir

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is monitoring the worsening situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, especially the reports about tightening restrictions and mass arrests, as he called for steps to defuse tensions between India and Pakistan, his spokesman said Tuesday.

"We obviously continue to follow the situation very closely in Jammu and Kashmir, (and) also reports of restrictions and detentions in the Indian-administered side of the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question about Monday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Biarritz, France.

"The Secretary-General reiterates what he has been saying both publicly and privately to India and Pakistan to their leaders to exercise restraint and to take whatever steps they can to defuse tensions," he added.

Kashmir has been under curfews and lockdown since Aug 5, when Modi moved to annex the disputed state, sparking off a grave crisis.

Pakistan denounced the "illegal" Indian move, saying it violates international law, and urging the UN and to intervene.

Residents of occupied Kashmir are facing acute shortage of life-saving medicines, essential commodities including baby food as they remain besieged in what has become the world's biggest prison. All internet, communications services and tv channels are closed in the region.

The Kashmir dispute remains on the agenda of the UN Security Council, which has passed 11 resolutions that, among other elements, uphold the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination.

The UN has long maintained an institutional presence in the disputed state, with the areas under separate administration, divided by the Line of Control. The UN Military Observer Group in Indian and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) observes and reports on any ceasefire violations.