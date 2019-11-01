UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Voices Concern As India Formally Annexes Jammu And Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 01:40 AM

UN chief voices concern as India formally annexes Jammu and Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his concern over the grave situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir after India's formally annexed the disputed state Thursday amid a harsh security lockdown and widespread international censure.

"Well, just to reiterate our basic concerns that the Secretary-General has previously expressed his concerns about the situation in Kashmir," Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman of the UN chief said when asked about the implementation by India of the its legislation that divides Jammu and Kashmir into two federally governed territories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government illegally withdrew Kashmir's special status on August 5 and placed the disputed territory under lockdown which is still continuing.

Spokesman Farhan Haq said that the secretary-general, who met leaders of India and Pakistan in the aftermath of India's actions in Kashmir, has appealed to both sides to deal with the issue through dialogue.

"As we've made clear and, particularly, as the High Commissioner for Human Rights has made clear, the situation in Kashmir can only be solved with full respect for human rights", the spokesman added.

On Tuesday, the Geneva-based office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, issued a statement, saying, "We are extremely concerned that the population In Kashmir continues to be deprived of a wide range of human rights and we urge the Indian authorities to unlock the situation and fully restore the rights that are currently being denied."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir United Nations Narendra Modi Jammu August Government

Recent Stories

AED136.3 bn non-oil foreign merchandise trade thro ..

1 hour ago

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

2 hours ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

2 hours ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

2 hours ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

2 hours ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.