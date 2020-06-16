UN chief voices concern over India-China border clash

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over reports of what news reports described as a "violent face-off" between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Ladakh's Galwan Valley in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday night, and called for "maximum restraint" on both sides.

According to western news outlets, which quoted Indian officials, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the clash with Chinese forces, rising tensions, as it is the first deadly clash in the border area in at least 45 years.

The Indian army initially said three of its soldiers had been killed, adding that both sides suffered casualties.

But China did not confirm any casualties, and said India was responsible for the clash as its soldiers had crossed the border onto the Chinese side.

"We are concerned about reports of violence and deaths at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China and urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint," the UN chief's spokesperson, Eri Kaneko, told reports at the regular noon briefing in New York on Tuesday.

" We take positive note of reports that the two countries have engaged to deescalate the situation," the spokesperson added.