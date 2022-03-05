UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Voices 'deep' Sorrow Over Terrorist Attacks In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over terrorist attacks in Peshawar

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his "deep condolences" over Friday's terrorist attack against a Peshawar mosque in which at least 56 people were killed and hundreds more injured.

In a phone call to Pakistan UN Ambassador Munir Akram, the UN chief said that this was personal for him since he knows Peshawar very well and had been well treated by its people.

"He asked me to convey his deepest condolences to the people, Government, and leadership of Pakistan," Ambassador Akram wrote on the Twitter.

