UN chief voices disquiet over communal clashes in Jodhpur on Eid day

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed disquiet over the Hindu-Muslim clashes in Indian city of Jodhpur that coincided with Eid-ul-Fitre.

"I think the basic point is our hope that the various communities will work together and that the government and the security forces will ensure that everyone can go about their activities, including their celebratory activities, peacefully," Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said in answer to a question about Tuesday's violence in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, at the regular noon briefing at UN headquarters in New York.

The resulting tensions prompted the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in parts of the city.