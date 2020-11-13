UN chief voices 'grave concern' at Western Sahara ceasefire violations

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed "grave concern" Friday over a ceasefire that appeared to be unraveling in disputed Western Sahara.

The United Nations has for days been trying to avoid an escalation in the former Spanish territory, where the pro-independence Polisario Front has declared its ceasefire with Morocco to be over, said a spokesman for Guterres.

"The Secretary-General regrets that these efforts have proved unsuccessful and expresses grave concern regarding the possible consequences of the latest developments," he said.