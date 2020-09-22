UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Warns Against 'new Cold War'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:40 PM

United Nations, United States, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world to prevent a Cold War between the United States and China, and halt conflicts so it can focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We must do everything to avoid a new Cold War," Guterres said in an address as he opened an almost entirely virtual UN General Assembly.

"We are moving in a very dangerous direction. Our world cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a Great Fracture -- each with its own trade and financial rules and internet and artificial intelligence capacities," he said, without saying the United States and China by name.

