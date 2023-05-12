UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Warns Israel Must 'abide By Its Obligations' Under International Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 08:20 AM

UN chief warns Israel must 'abide by its obligations' under international law

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced "deep concern" over the violence between Israel and Gaza militant groups, and warns the Jewish state must adhere to international law during the latest round of conflict.

In a statement released by his Spokesperson Farhan Haq , he said he condemned the civilian loss of life that occurred during Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday aimed at the Islamic Jihad group, three of whose leaders were killed.

In total, 13 Palestinians were killed during Tuesday's morning attacks, including five women and four children.

Guterres said the deaths of the women and children were "unacceptable and must stop immediately", the statement continued.

"Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations." According to news reports, in response to Tuesday's strikes, Palestinian militants in the occupied Gaza enclave bordering Israel had fired more than 460 rockets, while Israel had hit more than 130 targets inside Gaza.

Local medical authorities reported that six people had died on Wednesday, with more than 40 injured.

Some Israelis were reportedly hurt while rushing to seek shelter from rockets, but most were intercepted or fell on open ground.

In his statement, the Secretary-General also condemned "the indiscriminate launching of rockets from Gaza into Israel, which violates international humanitarian law and puts at risk both Palestinian and Israeli civilians." Guterres urged all parties to the latest uptick in violence to "exercise maximum restraint" and work towards ending the fighting immediately.

"He reiterates his commitment to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of relevant United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements."

Related Topics

Injured Militants United Nations Israel Jihad Gaza Died Women Jew All From

Recent Stories

Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for ..

Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for today’s school children, say ..

7 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s Coronation reception hosted b ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President, French President hold talks to furt ..

UAE President, French President hold talks to further strengthen strategic partn ..

7 hours ago
 UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to ..

UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to decarbonization: Minister

7 hours ago
 Emaar Development records 26% growth in sales

Emaar Development records 26% growth in sales

7 hours ago
 Emaar records 43% growth in net Q1-23 profit

Emaar records 43% growth in net Q1-23 profit

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.