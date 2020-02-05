UN chief warns of 'a wind of madness' sweeping the globe; says WHO combating coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :In a bleak assessment of the situations in parts of the world, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke about what he described as "a wind of madness" sweeping the globe, and especially referred to the escalating conflicts from Libya and Yemen to Syria and beyond.

Addressing his first press conference in the new year, he also expressed great frustration that legally binding U.N. Security Council resolutions "are being disrespected before the ink is even dry." "When armed conflicts persist, societies reach perilous tipping points," the UN chief said, leading to instability and adversely impacting on investment and development.

"All situations are different but there is a feeling of growing instability and hair-trigger tensions, which makes everything far more unpredictable and uncontrollable, with a heightened risk of miscalculation," Guterres added.

Guterres singled out Libya where he called the current offensives by the warring parties "a scandal" — coming soon after world powers and other key countries adopted a road map to peace in Berlin on Jan. 19 that called for respect for a U.N. arms embargo, an end to foreign interference and steps toward a cease-fire.

The secretary-general also expressed "enormous concern" at the escalation of attacks in Idlib, Syria's last rebel-held province with a population of 3 million, and said the U.N. is "particularly worried" that the escalation now includes the Syrian and Turkish armies bombing each other. He again urged a cessation of hostilities "before the escalation comes to a situation that then becomes totally out of control." As for Yemen, Guterres said he was very encouraged recently to see Houthi rebels stop attacking Saudi Arabia and the Saudis, who back the country's internationally recognized government, limiting their military actions. But unfortunately, the last few days have seen "a new escalation," he said, adding, "We are doing everything we can for this escalation to be reversed, and everything we can to create the conditions for a true political dialogue to be re-established." The secretary-general stressed that global problems "feed on each other." "As economies falter, poverty remains entrenched. As future prospects look bleak, populist and ethnic nationalist narratives gain appeal," he said. "When armed conflicts persist, societies reach perilous tipping points. And as governance grows weak, terrorists get stronger, seizing on the vacuum." Guterres said that in the year ahead he will press "to break the vicious circles of suffering and conflict and push for a surge of diplomacy for peace." Responding to a question about the outbreak of coronavirus, Guterres said the World Health Organization (WHO) has taken steps to ensure that the epidemic that has claimed hundreds of lives in central China does not spark a dangerous social media "infodemic" fueled by false information.

And in the face of concerns that people of Chinese descent are being discriminated against as fears grow over the spread of the disease, UN chief António Guterres called for international solidarity and an end to any ill-founded discrimination of the outbreak's victims.

WHO Director of Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, Sylvie Briand, told journalists in Geneva on Tuesday that the agency has already moved fast to dispel an online rumour that the virus can be caught from an infectious "cloud": "People had suddenly the impression that the virus was in the air and…there is this cloud of virus" that can cause infection, she said. "This is not the situation. Currently the virus is transmitted through droplets and you need a close contact to be infected…So we try to clarify what we know about the science - what is still unknown - and provide recommendations that can help people to protect themselves and their families." Dr Briand's comments echo those of WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who on Monday said that the agency was working with major internet platforms to ensure that WHO's information about the coronavirus appeared first in online searches.

To date, the respiratory illness has claimed 425 deaths lives, according to WHO; there are more than 20,000 reported cases in China and 158 cases outside the country.

In an appeal for global cooperation to combat the phenomenon, Dr Briand said it was important not to censor information, but rather communicate what is known about the virus - and what is not known.

She said that those most at risk were those with reduced immunity because of underlying illnesses such as cancer and other chronic illnesses, in addition to senior citizens.

In the two weeks since the virus was declared a global health emergency by the WHO's Emergency Committee, Dr Briand said there is no evidence that the virus has mutated significantly.

Too early to assess full threat It was also too soon to assess how dangerous the virus is, she added, reiterating the WHO's advice that handwashing and wearing facemasks when coming into contact with infected individuals, remain the recommended practice.

Highlighting the willingness of the Chinese authorities to tackle the outbreak, Dr Briand said that scientists were keen to get more information on those who had died.

This would to help understand the key underlying health conditions that put people at risk, she said, adding that researchers were currently focusing on pregnant women and young children to see if infection patterns were similar to influenza.

At his press conference Tuesday, the UN chief said WHO had decided on declaring the global emergency over the new coronavirus "at the right moment" and had been very active in lending support to China and other countries grappling with cases.

"We are trying to mobilize our best capacities and best resources" he told reporters, adding that no UN staff member has so far been infected.

He urged "a strong feeling of international solidarity, a strong feeling of support to China in these difficult circumstances and all the countries that might be impacted, and a strong concern to avoid the stigmatization of people that are innocent, and victims of the situation."