UN Chief Warns Of 'epidemic Of Misinformation' About Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

UN chief warns of 'epidemic of misinformation' about coronavirus

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday about a "dangerous epidemic of misinformation" surrounding the global coronavirus outbreak.

"This is a time for science and solidarity," Guterres said in a statement and video message.

"As the world fights the deadly COVID-19 pandemic -- the most challenging crisis we have faced since the Second World War -- we are also seeing another epidemic, a dangerous epidemic of misinformation," he said.

Guterres did not cite any specific countries or media outlets but he said that "harmful health advice and snake-oil solutions are proliferating.

"Falsehoods are filling the airwaves," he said. "Wild conspiracy theories are infecting the internet.

"Hatred is going viral, stigmatizing and vilifying people and groups," Guterres said.

"The world must unite against this disease, too," he said.

