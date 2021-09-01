UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Warns Of 'humanitarian Catastrophe' In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:00 AM

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday of a looming "humanitarian catastrophe" in Afghanistan as he urged countries to provide emergency funding following the departure of US forces.

"I urge all member states to dig deep for the people of Afghanistan in their darkest hour of need. I urge them to provide timely, flexible and comprehensive funding," the secretary-general said in a statement.

