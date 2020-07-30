UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Welcomes Eid Ceasefire Announcement By Afghan Government, Taliban

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

UN chief welcomes Eid ceasefire announcement by Afghan government, Taliban

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Thursday welcomed the announcement by the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban of a ceasefire to enable the Afghan people to celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday in peace.

"The Secretary-General urges all parties concerned to seize this opportunity and embrace an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process," a statement read out by his Spokesman Farhan Haq said.

"Only a peace settlement can bring an end to the suffering in Afghanistan," the statement said.

"He reiterates the urgency of a lasting ceasefire for addressing the COVID-19 emergency and underlines the readiness of the United Nations to provide any assistance that the parties may require."

