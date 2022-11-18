UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Welcomes Extension Of Black Sea Grain Export Deal

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 12:40 AM

UN chief welcomes extension of Black Sea grain export deal

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday welcomed the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative that is aimed at easing global food shortages by facilitating Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern ports.

The deal was due to expire on Saturday.

More than 11.1 million tonnes of essential foodstuffs have been shipped as part of the agreement involving Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations, since it was signed on 22 July.

Speaking from Cairo, where Guterres was en route from the G20 summit in Bali to the COP 27 climate conference in Sharm el Sheikh, he said in a video tweet that he was "deeply moved" and grateful that an agreement had been reached in Istanbul.

The UN chief also expressed his deep commitment to remove the "remaining obstacles to the unimpeded exports of Russian food and fertilizers", as these remain "essential" to avoid a food crisis next year.

He also praised the role of Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, noting that Istanbul has become an "essential centre for discreet diplomacy to solve dramatic problems".

He expressed deep gratitude to the Turks for their generosity and "very effective commitment".

In a separate statement, Guterres insisted that the United Nations remained "fully committed" to supporting the initiative's Joint Coordination Centre which oversees ship movements to and from Ukraine, "so that this vital supply line continues to function smoothly".

He said both agreements signed three months ago "are essential to bring down the prices of food and fertilizer and avoid a global food crisis.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative continues to demonstrate the importance of discreet diplomacy in the context of finding multilateral solutions." In a series of tweets, President of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi commended all parties to the agreements on grain and fertilizer, and expressed his gratitude to the Secretary-General for his leadership and "unrelenting commitment" to restoring the world's food supply.

He said the initiative was "a strong example of crisis management in action, and shows "what is possible when diplomacy, dialogue and multilateralism are prioritized."He added that it would help ease the suffering of millions impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Cairo Istanbul Colombian Peso Tayyip Erdogan July All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

17 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

17 minutes ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

44 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight C ..

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

44 minutes ago
 DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 reb ..

DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 rebels

44 minutes ago
 Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruption ..

Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruptions - Reports

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.