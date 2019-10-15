UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Welcomes PM Khan's Initiative To Ease Iran-Saudi Tensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

UN chief welcomes PM Khan's initiative to ease Iran-Saudi tensions

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) ::The UN Secretary-General welcomes Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative to de-escalate tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, after a recent attack on the kingdom's oil industry, his spokesman said Tuesday.

Asked about the Pakistani leader's current mediation move, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular noon briefing in New York that the UN chief welcomes any such effort "as a matter of principle." Prime Minister Khan's visit to Riyadh comes after traveling on Sunday to Iran, where he met President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The prime minister will confer with the Saudi leadership in light of his recent consultations with Iranian leaders on October 13.

