UN Chief Welcomes Taliban-Afghan Govt. Eid-ul-Fitr Ceasefire

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 08:50 AM

UN chief welcomes Taliban-Afghan govt. Eid-ul-Fitr ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed Saturday's announcement by the Taliban and the Afghan government of a ceasefire to enable the people of war-torn Afghanistan to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr in peace.

"The Secretary-General urges all parties concerned to seize this opportunity and embrace an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process," the UN Chief's spokesman said in a statement.

"Only a peace settlement can bring an end to the suffering in Afghanistan. The United Nations is committed to supporting the people and Government of Afghanistan in this important endeavour," it added.

The 3-day ceasefire came as fighting between the two sides had intensified despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"Do not carry out any offensive operations against the enemy anywhere, if any action is taken against you by the enemy, defend yourself," Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, tweeted. He added that the ceasefire was declared solely for Eid festivities marking the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the Taliban's ceasefire announcement and extended the offer of peace.

"As Commander-in-Chief I have instructed ANDSF (Afghan National Defence and Security Forces) to comply with the three-days truce and to defend only if attacked," he said in a tweet.

