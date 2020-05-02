UrduPoint.com
UN Chief's Appeal For Global Ceasefire Also Applies To LoC In Disputed Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:10 AM

UN chief's appeal for global ceasefire also applies to LoC in disputed Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :A UN spokesman said Friday that he had not seen any new reports from the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) about ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, but reaffirmed that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' global appeal for a ceasefire also applies to the LoC.

"I have not gotten any updates from our colleagues in UNMOGIP on this," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to about the recent firing incidents along the LoC.

"But," the spokesman added, "what I can tell you is that the Secretary-General's appeal for global ceasefire is exactly that; it is global and it should be applied everywhere.

"In an appeal issued on March 23, the UN chief urged warring parties across the world to lay down their weapons in support of the bigger battle against COVID-19: the common enemy that is now threatening all of humankind.

But that global appeal does not seem to have an effect on Indian occupation troops who frequently fire across the LoC in violation of the ceasefire. Besides protesting to India, Pakistan has also been filing complaints against New Delhi's aggressive acts with UNMOGIP, which observes and reports on ceasefire violations along and across the LoC and the working boundary between the South Asian neighbours in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as reports developments that could lead to ceasefire violations.

