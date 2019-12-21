UrduPoint.com
UN 'closely' Monitoring Spreading Protests In India Against New Citizenship Law

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 02:00 AM

UN 'closely' monitoring spreading protests in India against new citizenship law

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The United Nations is "closely" monitoring the anti-government protests across India against the citizenship act that discriminates against Muslims, a world body spokesman said, regretting that there have been several fatalities.

"We are concerned by the violence that we see, the fatalities," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

"What is very important and this applies across the board is that the people need to be able to protest peacefully and security forces always need to show restraint," he added.

When his attention was drawn to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call for a United Nations-monitored referendum on the controversial law, the spokesman said, "This is not a specific answer to the call. What is important to understand is that the standard policy for UN involvement in any electoral effort, any referendum, is for request from a national government, that is our standard policy."

