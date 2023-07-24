UN Command says in 'conversation' with N.Korea over US soldier

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The UN Command has started a conversation with Pyongyang over American soldier Travis King, who ran across the border into North Korea last week, its deputy commander said Monday.

"A conversation has commenced with the Korean People's Army through the mechanism of the armistice agreement," Lieutenant General Andrew Harrison said at a press briefing, referring to the deal that ended Korean War hostilities in 1953.

The UN Command is a US-led multinational force that oversees the Korean War truce. The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice and not a peace treaty.

"The Primary concern for us is for Private King's welfare," Harrison said, adding that the incident was "still subject to investigation".

Harrison said that, under the armistice agreement, there was a mechanism allowing the UN Command to communicate with the North's military but declined to give further details due to the "very delicate nature of these negotiations".

He said it was a "difficult and complex situation" and that "someone's welfare is at stake".

The United States does not have any formal diplomatic ties with the North and, since North Korea closed its borders at the start of the pandemic, most embassies with a presence in Pyongyang have withdrawn their foreign diplomats.