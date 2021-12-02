UrduPoint.com

UN Committee Defer Action On Bid By Taliban, Myanmar Junta To Appoint Envoys To World Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:40 AM

UN committee defer action on bid by Taliban, Myanmar junta to appoint envoys to world body

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A United Nations committee Wednesday put off action on requests by the Taliban government in Afghanistan and Myanmar's military regime to take their countries' seats at the United Nations (UN) "I can confirm the Credentials Committee had its meeting to consider credentials of U.N. member states, including Afghanistan and Myanmar," Swedish U.N. Ambassador Anna Karin Enestrom, who heads the nine-member committee, told reporters following members' closed-door discussions.

"The committee has decided to defer its decision of the credentials in these two situations," she said.

But Ambassador Enestrom declined to say whether the current ambassadors of these two countries, appointed under governments that are no longer in power, will remain in their positions.

The Credentials Committee is composed of the Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, China, Namibia, Russia, Sierra Leone, Sweden and the United States. The committee's decisions are normally reached by consensus.

The Taliban had challenged the credentials of Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai, a appointee of the former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government which they ousted on Aug. 15, and sought to replace him with a new U.N. permanent representative, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, the new government's spokesman.

Myanmar's military junta, which seized power in a coup on February 1, wants to replace the envoy of the elected government with one of its own.

Wednesday's decision by the Credential Committee means that, for now, the two ruling authorities will not get to name their own envoys to the UN.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Russia China Myanmar Bhutan Bahamas Chile United States Sweden Sierra Leone Namibia February Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

31 minutes ago
 King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

8 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

8 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

9 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

9 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.