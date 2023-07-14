Open Menu

UN Concerned Over 'attempts To Impact' Guatemala Election

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The UN added its voice Thursday to growing concern over perceived election interference in Guatemala after a court ruling hobbled one of the two finalists in a presidential runoff next month.

At a prosecutor's request, a court on Wednesday suspended the party of candidate Bernardo Arevalo.

Arevalo had finished second behind Sandra Torres in the first voting round on June 25. The two are scheduled to compete in a runoff on August 20 to become leader of a country beset by poverty, corruption and gang violence.

As both are from social democratic parties, the contest would yield the Central American country's first leftist president in more than a decade.

But Arevalo's participation is now uncertain after a court on Wednesday granted an application against his party brought by Guatemala's special anti-graft prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, who is under US sanctions.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "notes with concern reports of attempts to impact the second round of elections, and the growing tension this is causing," the office of his spokesperson said on Thursday.

Guterres "urges all the actors to continue their work with responsibility and impartiality," it added.

Arevalo said Thursday he would take Curruchiche to court, slamming the prosecutor as "corrupt." "We are making use of the resources and tools still left of our democracy because the stakes are high," he said.

Curruchiche had cited alleged irregularities in the collection of signatures at the time of the creation of Arevalo's Semilla (Seed) party.

The prosecutor was appointed by Attorney General Consuelo Porras who features on a US list of "corrupt actors" and whose abrupt firing of Curruchiche's predecessor -- now in exile -- sparked widespread condemnation.

