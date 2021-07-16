UrduPoint.com
UN Condemns Alleged Excessive Force In Cuba Protests

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The UN human rights chief voiced alarm Friday at the alleged use of excessive force during unprecedented street demonstrations in Cuba, demanding that all those detained simply for protesting be freed.

"I am very concerned at the alleged use of excessive force against demonstrators in Cuba and the arrest of a large number of people, including several journalists," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement, insisting that "all those detained for exercising their rights must be promptly released."

