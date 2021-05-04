UrduPoint.com
UN Condemns 'excessive' Use Of Force In Colombia Protests

Muhammad Irfan 60 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

UN condemns 'excessive' use of force in Colombia protests

Geneva, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The UN rights office condemned Tuesday the "excessive use of force" by security officers in Colombia, after numerous deaths during days of protests against a proposed tax reform.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights voiced "profound shock" at the latest incident overnight in the city of Cali in which police are alleged to have "opened fire" on demonstrators, reportedly killing and injuring a number of people.

It called for calm on all sides ahead of a planned mass protest on Wednesday, and stressed that security forces should only use firearms as a last resort.

Spokeswoman Marta Hurtado told reporters in Geneva that the situation remained volatile.

"What we can say clearly is that we have received reports, and we have witnesses, (of) excessive use of force by security officers, shooting, live ammunition being used, beatings of demonstrators and as well detentions," she said.

Protesters in Colombia called Monday for a new mass rally after 19 people died and more than 800 were wounded in clashes during five days of demonstrations, according to official figures.

Separately, a European Union spokesman said the bloc also condemned "the death of the people killed during those protests, reports are saying that amounts to at least 19 victims, and one police officer.""It is really a priority to stop the escalation of this violence and to avoid any disproportionate use of force by security forces," spokesman Peter Stano said.

"We trust the action of Colombian institutions to investigate and bring to justice those responsible for any abuses, violations of human rights and freedoms."

