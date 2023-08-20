UN condemns 'heinous' Russian attack on Chernihiv city centre: statement

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The UN's humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine condemned a Russian missile attack on Chernihiv's city centre Saturday that killed at least seven and wounded over 100 as "heinous", calling for Moscow to end strikes on "populated areas".

The attack hit a drama theatre in Chernihiv's central square early on Saturday.

"It is heinous to attack the main square of a large city, in the morning, while people are out walking, some going to church to celebrate a religious day for many Ukrainians," Denise Brown, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in an online statement.

She was referring to the Orthodox holiday of the Transfiguration of the Lord which saw some in Chernihiv attending church services in the morning.

"I condemn this repeated pattern of Russian strikes on populated areas of Ukraine, causing deaths, massive destruction and soaring humanitarian needs.""Attacks directed against civilians or civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," she added.

"It must stop."