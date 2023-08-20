Open Menu

UN Condemns 'heinous' Russian Attack On Chernihiv City Centre: Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2023 | 10:10 AM

UN condemns 'heinous' Russian attack on Chernihiv city centre: statement

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The UN's humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine condemned a Russian missile attack on Chernihiv's city centre Saturday that killed at least seven and wounded over 100 as "heinous", calling for Moscow to end strikes on "populated areas".

The attack hit a drama theatre in Chernihiv's central square early on Saturday.

"It is heinous to attack the main square of a large city, in the morning, while people are out walking, some going to church to celebrate a religious day for many Ukrainians," Denise Brown, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in an online statement.

She was referring to the Orthodox holiday of the Transfiguration of the Lord which saw some in Chernihiv attending church services in the morning.

"I condemn this repeated pattern of Russian strikes on populated areas of Ukraine, causing deaths, massive destruction and soaring humanitarian needs.""Attacks directed against civilians or civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," she added.

"It must stop."

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Chernihiv Church

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

8 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

10 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

11 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

11 hours ago
NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

11 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

11 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

11 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

11 hours ago
 "Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

"Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

11 hours ago
 Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara ..

Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara Motorway, M.1, orders maintena ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous