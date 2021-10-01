UN condemns killing of Rohingya refugee leader in Bangladesh camp

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The United Nations strongly condemns the killing of a Rohingya refugee leader in the crowded Cox's Bazar camp in Bangladesh, a UN spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The world body urges the Bangladeshi authorities to conduct an investigation into the slaying of Mohib Ullah and to hold those responsible to account, said Stephanie Tremblay, an associate spokeswoman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"We urge continued strong international support for the protection and support to the Rohingya communities anywhere, including in Bangladesh," Tremblay said.

She said the United Nations continues to call for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar and the return of internally displaced persons to their homes. The world organization continues to support such returns.The UN Refugee Agency also expressed its deep shock and sadness at the killing of Ullah.