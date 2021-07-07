UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Condemns Recent Violence In Central African Republic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

UN condemns recent violence in Central African Republic

YAOUNDE, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The UN late Tuesday strongly condemned armed violence in the Central African Republic (CAR), which has claimed at least two lives and displaced thousands of people.

In a statement, Denise Brown, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Central African Republic, said the attacks also injured a humanitarian worker and led to a significant reduction in humanitarian assistance in the town of Alindao in the south of the war-torn country.

For the last one week, growing insecurity has prevented any assistance to those affected by this upsurge in violence.

At least two civilians were killed during recent attacks by non-state armed group members in Alindao town. They set houses ablaze, looted properties and illegally occupied people's homes, forcing many to flee to the District Hospital and to the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSCA) bases.

"For the past week, the lives of thousands of civilians have been in imminent danger due to a series of armed clashes in Alindao where some groups of the population have been particularly targeted.

"These civilians who live from day to day are now cut off from their small source of income, and food is increasingly scarce. They live in fear and are traumatized," Brown said.

She urged all parties to the conflict to stop violence against civilians, civilian infrastructure, humanitarian actors and respect international humanitarian law.

The Central African Republic is one of the world's poorest countries and has been facing one of the 10 most under-reported humanitarian crises for five years in a row.car has been troubled by fierce clashes between armed groups for years.

Violence and insecurity following the December 2020 general election displaced at least 727,000 Central Africans, a level never reached since 2014, according to the UN. At least 2.8 million people - 57% of the population - are in need of humanitarian assistance in CAR.

Related Topics

Injured World United Nations Car Central African Republic December 2020 All From Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

7 minutes ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

28 minutes ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

37 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

38 minutes ago

IGP directs to hold `open kuthcries’ for people ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.