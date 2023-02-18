(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The United Nations has condemned Friday's terrorist attack on the office of Karachi's police chief, and expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the attack and to the Pakistani government.

Responding to a question, Farhan Aziz Haq, the U.N.

's deputy spokesman, said, while he was still awaiting details of the incident, "We condemn all terrorist attacks and we send condolences to the families of the victims of the attack and to the Government of Pakistan."The office of the Karachi police chief, which came under attack on Friday evening by armed militants, has been reportedly cleared, with at least three terrorists neutralized and killed.