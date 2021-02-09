UN condemns use of force against Myanmar protesters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Yangon, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the use of force against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar, after police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse rallies.

"The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is unacceptable," Ola Almgren, the UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Myanmar, said in a statement.