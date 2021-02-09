UrduPoint.com
UN Condemns Use Of Force Against Myanmar Protesters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

UN condemns use of force against Myanmar protesters

Yangon, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the use of force against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar, after police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse rallies.

"The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is unacceptable," Ola Almgren, the UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Myanmar, said in a statement.

