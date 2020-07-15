UrduPoint.com
UN Condemns Violence In North Darfur

Wed 15th July 2020 | 08:10 AM

UN condemns violence in North Darfur

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The joint United Nations and African Union mission in Darfur (UNAMID) condemned Tuesday "violent incidents" in North Darfur state which left nine dead and 20 wounded.

"UNAMID is deeply concerned about the violent incidents that erupted in Kutum town on 12 July and the attack by unidentified armed men on the Fata Borno IDP (internally displaced people) camp on the morning of 13 July 2020 which left 9 IDPs dead and 20 injured," the peacekeeping mission said in a statement.

"It is regrettable that these incidents have taken place while the transitional government of Sudan and the armed movements are close to concluding negotiations expected to bring peace and stability... to the Darfur region and the whole of Sudan," it added.

Darfur has long been plagued by poor security and armed groups.

In 2003, a deadly ethnic conflict broke out in Darfur between African minority rebels and forces backed by the government of ex-president Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in April 2019.

Bashir is wanted by The Hague-based International Criminal Court over charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

The United Nations says the conflict killed 300,000 people and displaced 2.5 million.

Sudan's current transitional government, comprised of military and civilian figures led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok since last year, has engaged in talks with three key rebel groups to reach a peace deal to end the wars in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

A signing ceremony with various rebel factions slated for Tuesday was delayed once again.

In the wake of the recent unrest, North Darfur's governor announced a state of emergency on Monday.

